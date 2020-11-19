Judge rejects Trump supporter’s attempt to block Ga. election results

But the allegations of improprieties were not enough to persuade a federal judge in Atlanta to prevent state officials from certifying that former Vice President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Georgia. In a lengthy hearing late Thursday, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg — a Trump appointee — found no justification for potentially rejecting more than 1.3 million absentee ballots.

“It harms the public interest in countless ways, particularly in the environment in which this election occurred,” Grimberg said. “To halt the certification literally at the 11th hour would breed confusion and significant disenfranchisement.”