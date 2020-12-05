Court rejects bid to overturn presidential election in Georgia

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta in November, Attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. cited what he said were numerous problems with the conduct of the election in Georgia. Among other things, he said signature matching on absentee ballots was not done properly.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg rejected Wood’s request for an emergency order preventing Georgia from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump. The judge said he found no evidence of irregularities that affected more than a nominal number of votes.