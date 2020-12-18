Judge rejects another election lawsuit by Georgia U.S. senators

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said he will prosecute anyone who attempts to do so, and his office is investigating a Florida attorney who said he planned to move to Georgia temporarily to vote, and encouraged fellow Republicans to do so.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the senators, the Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and several state residents. It says Raffensperger, the State Election Board and the election boards of Glynn and Chatham counties have instituted no safeguards to prevent new residents from casting illegal ballots. And it said hundreds of people potentially have already voted in the runoff who might have voted in U.S. Senate races in other states in November.

They said that so far, 978 people had voted in the runoff who voted in another state in the November election. Of those, 425 voted in a state that had a U.S. Senate election in November. But even if that were illegal, when questioned by the judge, lawyers bringing the suit could not explain how they would prove that the 425 voted in the U.S. Senate races in both states.

Wood’s decision was the latest defeat of an election lawsuit brought by Georgia Republicans.

On Thursday a U.S. District Court judge in Atlanta dismissed their lawsuit that sought more scrutiny of signature matching for absentee ballots for the runoff. Also Thursday, a federal judge in Augusta rejected a Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee lawsuit that, among other things, sought to eliminate the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Georgia.