Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit challenging Georgia’s absentee ballot rules

A federal judge Thursday rejected a Republican Party request to change the rules for absentee ballots in Georgia in the midst of the Jan. 5 runoff election.
The lawsuit by the Twelfth Congressional District Republican Committee sought to eliminate the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in Georgia and prohibit local election officials from opening ballot envelopes before Election Day. It also sought to invalidate guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office on how local officials should verify signatures on absentee ballots.
J. Randal Hall, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Augusta, rejected the requests. He found Republican claims that the rules have abetted voter fraud to be “highly speculative” and said they did not warrant changing the rules in the middle of the election.
“We are not even on the eve of an election,” Hall said in dismissing the case. ‘We are, as it relates to this particular election, closing in on halftime.”
The lawsuit is part of an extraordinary effort by Republicans to ask courts to change the rules for absentee ballots amid the runoff election that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Through Wednesday, more than 423,000 Georgians had already cast absentee ballots for the runoff. Early in-person voting began Monday.
Last spring, the State Election Board began encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots to limit human contact at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic. The board adopted a rule that allows counties to establish drop boxes where voters can return ballots. For security reasons, the boxes must be monitored by video cameras 24 hours a day.
Because of the proliferation of absentee ballots during the pandemic, the board also allowed county election officials to open – but not tally – absentee ballots before the election. Most recently, they required counties to begin such processing eight days before the election – a move designed to speed up the reporting of results.
In the lawsuit, the Twelfth District Republicans said those rules violate state law and provisions of the U.S. Constitution. They said the rules facilitate voting fraud and “ballot harvesting” – the practice of third parties gathering and returning many ballots. The practice is illegal in Georgia.
The lawsuit also challenged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s guidance to counties on signature-matching procedures for absentee ballots. It said that guidance has discouraged local officials from rejecting signatures, potentially allowing illegal votes to be cast.
In court documents, Raffensperger’s office said the rules comply with state law. They said the Republicans have presented no evidence of ballot harvesting.
Raffensperger’s office also says the signature review process also complies with state law. And it argued other courts have been reluctant to change the rules of an election already in progress.
Hall cited those precedents in dismissing the Republicans’ lawsuit. He said they could have challenged the election rules months ago. And he said they had not demonstrated any injury that would give them standing to bring such a lawsuit, calling their allegations of fraud “highly speculative.”
In recent days Republicans have filed at least two other lawsuits seeking to challenge absentee ballot rules in Georgia. One, joined by the state’s two incumbent Republican senators, will get a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. The other is pending in Fulton County Superior Court.