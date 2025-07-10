Almost 500,000 Georgia voter registrations will soon be canceled, and voters can check whether their name is on the removal list.
Type in your name, birth year, ZIP code and county below to find out whether your registration could be canceled. In addition, the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov provides official information on voters’ registration status.
