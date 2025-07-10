Breaking: Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Politics
Politics

Will my Georgia voter registration be canceled? Find out here.

Look up your name to see if it appears on the cancellation list.
Grace Waddell, a training and elections manager, checks a voting machine at the Cherokee County elections office during the runoff election for Public Service Commission on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Grace Waddell, a training and elections manager, checks a voting machine at the Cherokee County elections office during the runoff election for Public Service Commission on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By and
35 minutes ago

Almost 500,000 Georgia voter registrations will soon be canceled, and voters can check whether their name is on the removal list.

Type in your name, birth year, ZIP code and county below to find out whether your registration could be canceled. In addition, the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov provides official information on voters’ registration status.

About the Authors

Rahul Deshpande is a software engineer and data journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Rahul Deshpande on twitter

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A Georgia voter puts on her voting sticker after casting her ballot. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to remove nearly 500,000 voter registrations from the state's rolls. Officials say the registrations largely reflect people who have changed addresses, but voting rights activists say it threatens legitimate voters. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

A history of recent mass Georgia voter registration cancellations

About 478,000 inactive Georgia voter registrations could be canceled, the highest number since a record-setting 534,000 removals in 2017.

35m ago

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

35m ago

The Latest

A Georgia voter puts on her voting sticker after casting her ballot. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to remove nearly 500,000 voter registrations from the state's rolls. Officials say the registrations largely reflect people who have changed addresses, but voting rights activists say it threatens legitimate voters. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

A history of recent mass Georgia voter registration cancellations

35m ago

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

35m ago
OPINION

Trump spars with his supporters over migrant jobs

2h ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.