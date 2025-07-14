Georgia is among the hardest hit states so far in the federal government’s campaign to cut its office space.

The General Services Administration, which oversees the government’s leased and owned properties, has canceled 11 leases so far this year in Georgia totaling nearly 260,000 square feet, according to a new data tracker by real estate services firm Avison Young. That’s the sixth most nationally for square footage among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital ranked first with nearly 1.5 million square feet.

The cancellations, part of the Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts, are a blow to an Atlanta office market still contending with oceans of unused space. The total vacated space would be the equivalent of about one-fifth of Atlanta’s tallest tower, Bank of America Plaza.

“GSA leases are typically very sticky, and I think that has really caused a bit of a rumble effect,” said Chris Godfrey, principal of office leasing in Atlanta for Avison Young.

He said it raises a pertinent question for other office owners with government leases: “What happens with these leases in our buildings?”

Nearly half of the space being vacated comes from one canceled lease at a Chamblee office building formerly occupied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other spaces, which span from Savannah to Norcross, housed divisions of nine other departments and agencies.