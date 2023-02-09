Stockbridge High hosts Michael Harris II Day to celebrate Atlanta Braves star

“I’m a Mets fan and I never will forget the conversations we’ve had,” Stockbridge assistant coach Karl Brooks joked and then said that he told Michael the only way he would be a Braves fan was if he got drafted by the Braves.

“I’m a Braves fan,” Brooks said.

Brooks also had words for his parents, Michael Harris Sr. (who played at the collegiate level at Alcorn State) and Dr. LaTaucha Harris.

“You guys are awesome very supportive I appreciate you allowing us to play a small part in Mike’s journey here at Stockbridge High School,” Brooks said.

Brooks and head coach Daniel Greene presented a signed home plate to Harris, who Greene praised for his work ethic and his leadership by example.

“That kid came to work every day,” Greene said. “He made it easy for us. We didn’t have to say a lot of stuff and when we asked him to be vocal he was like ‘Coach, I don’t lead like that.’ And I told him ‘You just lead on the field.’”

Harris started his professional career with the Gulf Coast Braves and then got called up to the Rome Braves. After the 2020 minor league season was cancelled because of COVID-19, he returned to Rome in 2021.

Last season, he started with the Class AA Mississippi Braves but on May 28, 2022, made his debut with the Atlanta Braves.

He finished the season with 24 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .297 batting average. At the end of the season, he was named the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year.

The ceremony was attended by many in the community including representatives from Fairview Elementary, Austin Road Middle and Stockbridge High School as well as baseball and softball players from throughout Henry County (from youth league to high school level).

Representatives from the City of Stockbridge, Henry County Board of Education and Henry County Board of Commissioners also attended. The Henry County Board of Education presented Harris a framed photo from when he played at Stockbridge, while the Henry County Board of Commissioners unveiled a Michael Harris II highway sign on Old Conyers Road in front of the school.

Standout Stockbridge girls basketball player Carrington Wilson presented Harris with a painting of Harris that she did in his honor.

Henry County athletics coordinator Kelli Smith presented a commemorative framed jersey that will be displayed at the school and also announced that a banner will be put up in his honor.

