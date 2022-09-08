Braves outfielder Michael Harris is helping those affected by Jackson water crisis

Jackson students were not in school for a period of time. Some restaurants have closed. The work force has been heavily impacted by the water crisis.

Harris said he can only imagine what Jackson residents must be going through. A few years ago, Harris took a trip to Mexico and stayed at an area with water problems. He remembers using water from water bottles to brush his teeth. “I forgot how we showered,” he said, “but it probably wasn’t the cleanest.”

The difficult part: ensuring that the money goes to the correct place. Harris hopes it will help the youth “because they’re probably the ones struggling the most.”

Harris still is in touch with Double-A Mississippi teammates. His father, also Michael Harris, played college baseball at Alcorn State in Mississippi. Before MLB required teams to provide housing for minor leaguers, the younger Harris was going to live with one of his father’s old college roommates in Jackson for the Double-A season. The community means a lot to the Braves outfielder.

“Just giving back is probably one of the things that I could do,” Michael Harris II said.

Harris is working with the Braves Foundation, which does work in the community. Harris’ side and the Braves Foundation have talked with Chick-fil-A about providing lunches to certain schools. They have had discussions with Delta about possibly donating excess travel kits to Jackson. T-Mobile has joined the cause.

In August, Harris signed an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Braves. He might be the front-runner for National League Rookie of the Year. As talented as he is on the field, his push to help Jackson off of it is an example of his kindness and humility – traits you often hear about him.

As a major leaguer, and someone who appears to be a future star, Harris has gained fame and notoriety. HIs popularity should only grow from here.

A platform comes with all of that, and Harris is grateful it allows him to give back.

“It definitely means a lot because you never know what people are going through or how they’re living in different areas,” Harris said. “I know I’m living a pretty good life right now, so I want everybody else to experience the same thing.”