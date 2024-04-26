Gwinnett teacher, cancer survivor now volunteers for Relay for Life

Meet Victoria Chim, a shining beacon in the Gwinnett community, tirelessly amplifying the mission of Relay For Life. Her... Posted by Relay For Life of Gwinnett County, GA on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

When she was able to return to the classroom, Chhim decided to become a Relay For Life volunteer.

“When I was diagnosed, I couldn’t return to work,” said Chhim, who added that her cancer has recently returned. “When I went back the next January, I wanted to do something to help other people, too. My co-workers and everybody supported me.

“They were so great to me so I wanted to be the team captain at our school and get everybody involved and spread the word. Everybody in my school prayed for me and they had a fundraiser for me, so I just wanted to give back to the community.”

Chhim — who in 2020 was named Teacher of the Year at Taylor Elementary — served as a Relay For Life team captain last year as Taylor Elementary raised more than $7,000 for American Cancer Society patient programs and services. This year, Chhim is serving as the survivor and caregiver volunteer lead for Relay For Life of Gwinnett — and despite the return of her cancer, she will be on hand for the day’s events.

“I cannot miss that because my team and I are hosting the reception for all the survivors and their caregivers,” she said. “I don’t want to miss that.”

Credit: Relay for Life Credit: Relay for Life

Relay For Life of Gwinnett will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Suwanee Town Center. The day will begin at 8 a.m. with the Run For Hope 5K, an American Cancer Society Determination event and 2025 Peachtree Road Race Official Qualifier.

At 9:30 p.m., a 1-mile Journey Walk is scheduled. Journey Walk is symbolic of a cancer patient’s experience, with each participant picking up a weighted bag that represents a cancer diagnosis. Participants carry the bag for the duration of the course and throughout the journey, participants will be able to set down their bag and get relief through an American Cancer Society resource, learning how the organization helps cancer patients on their journey. As walkers cross the finish line, they will drop their weighted bag and ring the bell to signify that their treatment is complete.

Prior to the 6 p.m. Relay For Life: Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back event, there will be food trucks, inflatables and vendors on hand. The evening event will begin with the traditional opening ceremony and survivor lap and other activities, including the purple glove dance, wrap a survivor in love and the always-moving Luminaria Ceremony (when loved ones who have been touched by cancer are honored and remembered) will take place.

Explore Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

Relay For Life of Gwinnett is just one of more than 1,600 Relay For Life events around the world in 2024 to help the American Cancer Society raise funds for research and patient programs and services. Founded in 1985, the Relay For Life movement has become the American Cancer Society’s primary fundraising event and has raised more than $6.8 billion and has united communities around the globe.

“Relay For Life is a unique way to celebrate and pay tribute to our loved ones touched by cancer,” said Daphne Hill, director of development for the American Cancer Society in a news release. “The first lap always honors our survivors, while later that evening those lost to the disease are remembered during the luminaria lap.

“Each event has its own character and feel, and we are so grateful to all our Relay For Life volunteers for their hard work and determination to eliminate this disease once and for all.”

For more information on Relay For Life of Gwinnett, visit www.RelayForLife.org/GwinnettGA or call 800-227-2345.

Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post Credit: Gwinnett Daily Post

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Gwinnett Daily Post. The Gwinnett Daily Post publishes twice weekly in print and provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Gwinnett County at GwinnettDailyPost.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.