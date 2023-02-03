X
Dark Mode Toggle

Henry Schools to celebrate Braves player Michael Harris with special day Tuesday

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Henry County educators and representatives of Stockbridge High, Austin Road Middle and Fairview Elementary schools will celebrate hometown hero Michael Harris on Tuesday.

Harris, a centerfielder for the Atlanta Braves, will be feted with a Michael Harris Day at 1 p.m. at the Stockbridge High School baseball field, 1151 Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge.

Harris, a graduate of three aforementioned schools, was selected by the Braves in the third round of Major League Baseball draft in 2019, Henry Schools said.

He made his Major League Baseball debut May 28, 2022 and was named National League Rookie of the Month in June, August and September, the school district said. He also was named Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year and is a member of Baseball America’s All-Rookie Team.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks19h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
37m ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
1h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
21h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
21h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights
22h ago
The Latest

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
1h ago
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
19h ago
Clayton County sets early voting dates for March 21 special election
19h ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
17h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
22h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top