Henry Schools to celebrate Braves player Michael Harris with special day Tuesday

Henry County educators and representatives of Stockbridge High, Austin Road Middle and Fairview Elementary schools will celebrate hometown hero Michael Harris on Tuesday.
Harris, a centerfielder for the Atlanta Braves, will be feted with a Michael Harris Day at 1 p.m. at the Stockbridge High School baseball field, 1151 Old Conyers Road in Stockbridge.
Harris, a graduate of three aforementioned schools, was selected by the Braves in the third round of Major League Baseball draft in 2019, Henry Schools said.
He made his Major League Baseball debut May 28, 2022 and was named National League Rookie of the Month in June, August and September, the school district said. He also was named Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year and is a member of Baseball America’s All-Rookie Team.
