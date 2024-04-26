Gwinnett County to open first wetland park in 2025

Credit: Bruce Johnson Credit: Bruce Johnson

“Residents in District 1 will soon enjoy expanded access to leisure activities at Beaver Ruin Wetland Park to enhance their physical and mental well-being,” County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said. “I’m proud that our county’s leadership continues to prioritize people with an ongoing commitment to providing quality services such as parks and the protection of wetlands.”

Once the park is completed, it is expected to be a place where residents can relax while nature does its thing to handle runoff from heavy rains and keep nearby waterways clean.

The wetlands will capture stormwater runoff from a 4.5-square-mile area that includes Beaver Ruin Road, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Buford Highway and Old Norcross Road. The environment in the wetlands will then clean the water and help filter out pollutants before the water flows into the Yellow River and Sweetwater Creek.

It wouldn’t be the only wetlands recreation center in the Atlanta area. For years, the Clayton County Water Authority, for example, has operated the Melvin L. Newman Wetlands Center — which lets visitors take nature walks, learn about wetlands and holds an annual wetlands festival — between Jonesboro and Lovejoy.

This would be something new for Gwinnett County, though.

“Our goal is to achieve platinum-level certification from the Sustainable Sites Initiative, putting Beaver Ruin Wetland Park on course to set a new standard in environmental stewardship,” Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming said. “If successful, it would be the first of its kind in Gwinnett County and among a select few nationwide to attain this prestigious certification post-construction.”

County officials said $5 million of the funding for the park’s construction comes from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds, with another $5.3 million coming from the county’s Recreation Fund for a playground and boardwalk. The remaining $4.5 million in funding will come from the Watershed Improvement Program to cover the cost of wetland restoration.

The first phase of work at the park is expected to wrap up in June. County officials spent the last two years stabilizing stream banks, enhancing wildlife habitats, removing invasive plant species and bringing native vegetation to the wetland property.

Beaver Ruin Wetland Park will feature a state-of-the-art wildlife observation tower, a 12-foot-wide concrete loop trail boardwalk, an open play lawn, a covered picnic area, a restroom building, a playground that includes nature-inspired play elements and climbers as well as swings and a 41-space parking lot.

County officials said the park will also have interactive exhibits and interpretive panels.

“Projects like this hold immense potential for improving the quality of life for our residents,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “The Beaver Ruin Wetland Park will serve as a catalyst for positive change, fostering sustainability and supporting our environment and communities today and for future generations.”

