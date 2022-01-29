UPDATED: Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter to run for mayor in 2023

Johnson responded to Gibson-Carter's announcement by saying, "There is no election right now. Today, I am focused on the health, safety, security and viability of Savannah's citizens and businesses during an unprecedented pandemic. When the time comes, I will be more than ready. We can talk about it then."

Gibson-Carter's announcement came a day after she was removed as a council officer over her calling fellow member Nick Palumbo "racist" during a December meeting. By a 6-3 vote, council stripped Gibson-Carter of the title. The move came after Gibson-Carter was formally reprimanded for the name-calling incident - by the same voting margin - at a Dec. 21, 2021 council meeting.

Gibson-Carter labeled the move "political maneuvering" meant to overshadow her successes and her push for change in the city.

Alderwoman stripped of officer post: Savannah City Council spars as Kesha Gibson-Carter removed as chair over calling peer 'racist'

"When you major in the minor things, you miss the mark on those things that really matter," Gibson-Carter said. "The greatest enemy of direction is distraction. And we're being distracted."

Gibson-Carter's mayoral bid came as no surprise - she told her colleagues "I’m going to one day be the mayor” as she left council chambers following Thursday's meeting.

In declaring her candidacy in Friday's interview with WSAV, Gibson-Carter outlined her dissatisfaction with the stability of the city government and accessibility of city leaders.

“I will make sure that they know who the mayor of Savannah is, and it won’t just be through television and media outlets," Gibson-Carter said. "We want to make sure that we are inclusive of all Savannahians.”

She added, "I'm not running against Mayor Johnson - I'm running for the city of Savannah."

Credit: Richard Burkhart/SavannahNow.com Credit: Richard Burkhart/SavannahNow.com

Gibson-Carter is two years into her service as an elected official. She defeated an incumbent, Carol Bell, in a 2019 race by 255 votes and was sworn in as the at-large alderwoman on Jan. 2, 2020.

Gibson-Carter has been an outspoken and often times fiery presence on council since taking office and has faced disciplinary action prior to the recent reprimand and stripping of her officer's title. In 2020, an ethics commission ruled she had violated the city's ethics ordinance by using vulgar language towards council members, physically threatening another alderperson and badgering a talent search recruiter during an executive session. Council was searching for a new city manager at the time and has since hired Jay Melder.

The next Savannah municipal election remains almost two years away, on Nov. 7, 2023. The election is nonpartisan, meaning there is no spring primary. The qualifying period, when candidates formally register as candidates, will be in August 2023.

