Black heritage trail would tell the story of nearly 200 years of history in Dougherty County

This week King presented a pitch for the Black heritage trail to the Dougherty County Commission.

“I am convinced Dougherty County is holy ground when it comes to civil rights history,” he said. “I’m looking to present a 20-stop heritage story here in Dougherty County. It (history) is that rich. We’re the Blackest (population-wise) major city in Georgia. This whole thing is about Black authenticity and (is) so much a part of our identity.”

Referencing an African proverb that states, “Until the lions have a historian, tales of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,” King said he would like to tell the story at the sites where the history unfolded.

Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly approved a bill to establish an authority to promote and provide resources related to the Weeping Time and Gullah Geechee history. While the bill refers to the sale of 436 men, women and children near Savannah, Georgia in 1859 as the largest slave auction in state history, there is evidence to show that Dougherty County actually holds that dubious title, according to King.

“That’s typical,” he said. “We are not minding our own narrative, our own story. This one, on Jan. 2, 1860, this sale happened. This one was 536 (slaves). The reality is the largest sale of (enslaved) Africans is across the street from where we are right now. It happened on the courthouse steps here in Dougherty County.”

The area near the courthouse would be one of the stops for the history trail. King said he is not revealing his entire plan, including the other sites, at the moment.

The proposal would initially consist of a virtual tour of the selected sites and locations, which could be completed relatively quickly. The estimated cost would be more than $110,000, and that project would take a year to 18 months.

Explore Heritage trail restores African American history in Bartow County

Placing physical markers and the incorporation of artwork such as statues would take longer and require additional money. King said he envisions that three or so of the sites would come with art.

However, King said that the trail would provide benefits by bringing travelers to Albany to visit the locations.

He has prior experience in such endeavors, including a 29-site tour in Boston that includes locations that were part of the love story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, a project that was approved by the Boston City Council.

“It would more than easily pay for itself,” King said. “I wanted to make Albany and Dougherty County a destination, not a stopover but a destination.”

The entire concept is not built around financial considerations, however, as King said it’s important for young people in the community to learn the history it would reveal.

Nearly all of the commissioners voiced optimism about the proposal at the completion of King’s presentation.

Credit: Albany Herald Credit: Albany Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Albany Herald. The Albany Herald publishes daily in print and online at albanyherald.com, providing coverage of community news, events, and sports in Southwest Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.