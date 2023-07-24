Tom Moreland, longtime Georgia DOT commissioner, has died

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Tom Moreland, the longtime Georgia transportation commissioner who later founded a successful engineering firm, died Monday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed Moreland’s death and said his “impact on transportation in Georgia is immeasurable.”

Moreland spent more than 30 years at GDOT, rising to chief engineer before serving as commissioner from 1975 to 1987. He oversaw some of the state’s largest transportation projects, including the current version of Atlanta’s Downtown Connector.

He also oversaw the reconstruction of the I-85 interchange at I-285 northeast of Atlanta, which now bears his name. But the Tom Moreland Interchange is better known as Spaghetti Junction.

After retiring from GDOT, he founded the Moreland Altobelli Associates civil engineering firm. It grew to more than 300 employees before it was acquired by another firm in 2017. It’s now known as Atlas.

Look for a full obituary on Moreland soon at ajc.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Injunction in training center referendum lawsuit could push vote to 20242h ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
7h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
3h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
3h ago

Credit: Kevin Whaley

SWAT situation with barricaded gunman in Kennesaw resolved, police say
26m ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NCR is splitting in two. What will the companies’ names be?
1h ago
Ossoff, McBath visit site of proposed Gwinnett County Transit Center
2h ago
Air conditioning restored at Fulton County jail
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
7h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
11h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top