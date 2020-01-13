How the AJC covers the Georgia Legislature

What lawmakers do affects every Georgian’s life, whether we realize it or not. They have power over the taxes you pay and whether your children’s teachers receive raises, and they set many of the rules you must live by. Will everyone in your car be required to wear a seat belt? That could be determined this year. Hundreds of issues get decided in the space of 40 legislative days.

We have reporters assigned to cover the state House and Senate and other reporters who cover a range of issues, from health care and education to transportation and voting. With hundreds of bills filed every year, reporters focus on the ones that have the greatest potential to impact lives, those that say something about the state's priorities and some that are just interesting.