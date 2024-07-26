Andy Beshear is coming to metro Atlanta to campaign for Kamala Harris

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, one of the top contenders to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, will headline a campaign event in metro Atlanta on Sunday.

Harris aides say Beshear’s visit is part of a “Weekend of Action” that involves more than 170 campaign events around the state.

The Democrat has fast become one of Harris’ leading surrogates, and has emerged as a top critic of U.S. Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s newly christened running-mate. He has bashed Vance as a “phony” who doesn’t represent the Appalachian region, saying Vance may have family in Kentucky but “he ain’t from here.”