Andy Beshear is coming to metro Atlanta to campaign for Kamala Harris

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses a crowd gathered at the Breathitt Co. Courthouse to discuss progress in flood recovery efforts in Jackson, Ky., Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses a crowd gathered at the Breathitt Co. Courthouse to discuss progress in flood recovery efforts in Jackson, Ky., Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By
2 hours ago

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, one of the top contenders to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, will headline a campaign event in metro Atlanta on Sunday.

Harris aides say Beshear’s visit is part of a “Weekend of Action” that involves more than 170 campaign events around the state.

The Democrat has fast become one of Harris’ leading surrogates, and has emerged as a top critic of U.S. Sen. JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s newly christened running-mate. He has bashed Vance as a “phony” who doesn’t represent the Appalachian region, saying Vance may have family in Kentucky but “he ain’t from here.”

Harris is expected to select her running-mate within weeks as Democrats prepare for the nominating convention. Interviews with Georgia delegates reveal there’s no clear consensus.

The vice president’s ascension as her party’s presumptive nominee has changed the electoral landscape in Georgia, giving Democrats new hope of recapturing the state in November. Harris is set to hold an event in Atlanta on Tuesday, one of her first stops since become the party’s likely nominee.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

