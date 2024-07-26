Politics

The Obamas’ endorsement of Harris clears the way for her nomination

‘Politically Georgia’ host says next step is for VP to differentiate herself from Biden
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

By
1 hour ago

As the Obamas rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, on Friday the “Politically Georgia” team weighed in on what’s next for her campaign for the White House.

“Now that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have endorsed the vice president, that is the last major ’Democratic figures’ on the sidelines,” host and Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein said.

Harris’ status as the presumptive nominee appears secure, as endorsements for her campaign flooded in from Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, along with other major Democrats following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race.

With seemingly no opposition within the party before next month’s Democratic National Convention, Bluestein said Harris will officially be locked in as the presidential nominee in a virtual roll call vote Aug. 7 ahead of the kickoff for the Chicago convention Aug. 19.

“There are no obvious Kamala Harris critics out there within the Democratic Party that could really make a run for her candidacy,” Bluestein said.

One of the few remaining questions about the vice president’s campaign is how she will differentiate herself as a candidate from Biden.

“A couple of weeks ago she was the running mate. She was just a stamp of approval on whatever President Biden was doing,” Bluestein said. “Now she has to chart her own course.”

Monday on “Politically Georgia”: Former Gov. Roy Barnes weighs in on the political reset within the Democratic Party.

