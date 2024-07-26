The Obamas’ endorsement of Harris clears the way for her nomination

Harris’ status as the presumptive nominee appears secure, as endorsements for her campaign flooded in from Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, along with other major Democrats following President Joe Biden’s exit from the race.

With seemingly no opposition within the party before next month’s Democratic National Convention, Bluestein said Harris will officially be locked in as the presidential nominee in a virtual roll call vote Aug. 7 ahead of the kickoff for the Chicago convention Aug. 19.

“There are no obvious Kamala Harris critics out there within the Democratic Party that could really make a run for her candidacy,” Bluestein said.

One of the few remaining questions about the vice president’s campaign is how she will differentiate herself as a candidate from Biden.

“A couple of weeks ago she was the running mate. She was just a stamp of approval on whatever President Biden was doing,” Bluestein said. “Now she has to chart her own course.”

