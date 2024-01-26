Protesters say at least 16 were arrested on UGA campus earlier Monday

Protesters said at least 16 people were arrested for trespassing at Monday morning’s protest on the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

As or early Monday night, UGA and the local sheriff’s office hadn’t told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution how many people had been arrested, or how many of them were students.

A handful of police officers were monitoring a renewed demonstration on UGA’s campus that began at 3 p.m., but officers hadn’t intervened as of early evening.