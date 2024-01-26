Police break up Israel-Gaza protest on University of Georgia campus

“Disperse at this time or you will be arrested,” UGA police chief Jeffrey L. Clark told demonstrators. “Anyone who does not do so will be arrested for criminal trespass.”

By 9 a.m., protesters had either been detained or dispersed. Tents, tables, signs, cases of bottled water and snacks also had been removed.

By around 9:30 a.m., campus and state patrol officers had left the site of the protest.

A group of protesters briefly tried to reorganize at the nearby UGA Arch entrance, before that protest dissipated.

Students for Justice in Palestine, a student group on UGA’s campus, helped organize Monday’s protest.

In a statement early Monday, the group accused Israel of “genocide” in its war in Gaza and said that protesters “demand university solidarity, protection, and the disclosure and divestment of financial relationships with zionist organizations.”

Hundreds of students protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza have been arrested this month at colleges across the U.S., including over the weekend. Protesters were arrested on Emory University’s campus in Atlanta late last week. Demonstrations also took place at Kennesaw State University.

Campus protests are a response to Israel’s invasion of Gaza after Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took roughly 250 hostages. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the local health ministry.

Police on the UGA campus detained at least a dozen protesters on Monday morning. An Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter was able to identify at least two students among the group.

Protesters held signs with the words “Palestine is our demand, No peace on stolen land” and “Fund communities, not cops.”

They were met by at least a dozen UGA police and six state patrol officers. UGA police began detaining, one by one, protesters who had linked arms.

Protesters were led away in handcuffs as others chanted “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

Athens Against Apartheid, a coalition of groups including UGA Students For Justice in Palestine and UGA Stop Cop City, circulated a petition last week demanding that UGA make a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people, protect pro-Palestine speech and activism on campus, and divest from companies aiding Israel’s war. About 330 people had signed the petition as of Monday morning.