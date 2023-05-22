X

Pottery Barn to anchor Ponce City Market’s new timber building

Credit: Jamestown

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
The four-story 619 Ponce building is expected to open in 2024

Pottery Barn will be the primary ground-floor tenant for Ponce City Market’s new office building at the center of the popular retail center’s expansion plans, the company said Monday.

The upscale home furnishing company will open a new store at 619 Ponce, a four-story mass timber office building that’s currently under construction at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Glen Iris Drive. The building’s walls will use timber frames, a departure from steel that concrete that is seen as more environmentally friendly.

Pottery Barn, a brand under the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. umbrella, is leasing more than 18,000 square feet in the new building. The brand will join dozens of others at Ponce City Market, a converted former Sears warehouse that has become a defining project for the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, helping spur hundreds of millions of dollars in development along the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.

Katherine Winter, director of asset management for Ponce City Market developer Jamestown, said the Pottery Barn location will feature unique spaces, including an outdoor patio.

“The patio featuring Pottery Barn’s outdoor collections will be special to this location,” Winter said in a news release. “Combined with the building’s mass timber biophilic design elements, we believe this store will give shoppers something new to discover.”

The building will include 87,000 square feet of office space and 27,000 square feet of retail space in addition to onsite daycare facilities, medical facilities, multiple outdoor spaces and other amenities. The timber-framed building is the first Georgia project of this size to solely use the state’s timber supply chain.

While heavy timber construction remains rare in the United States, its becoming more common. A 20-story mass timber building has been proposed for Buckhead, while developer Hines finished T3 West Midtown, a 231,535-square-foot building spanning seven stories, in 2020.

The 619 Ponce building is central to Jamestown’s phase two expansion plan for Ponce City Market, which also features additional retail space, a 21-story “hospitality living tower” with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older. Jamestown said all of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations.

Pottery Barn and the full 619 Ponce building are expected to open in early 2024.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

More off-duty officers to patrol Buckhead's commercial districts
