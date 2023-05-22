Pottery Barn to anchor Ponce City Market’s new timber building

“The patio featuring Pottery Barn’s outdoor collections will be special to this location,” Winter said in a news release. “Combined with the building’s mass timber biophilic design elements, we believe this store will give shoppers something new to discover.”

The building will include 87,000 square feet of office space and 27,000 square feet of retail space in addition to onsite daycare facilities, medical facilities, multiple outdoor spaces and other amenities. The timber-framed building is the first Georgia project of this size to solely use the state’s timber supply chain.

While heavy timber construction remains rare in the United States, its becoming more common. A 20-story mass timber building has been proposed for Buckhead, while developer Hines finished T3 West Midtown, a 231,535-square-foot building spanning seven stories, in 2020.

The 619 Ponce building is central to Jamestown’s phase two expansion plan for Ponce City Market, which also features additional retail space, a 21-story “hospitality living tower” with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older. Jamestown said all of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations.

Pottery Barn and the full 619 Ponce building are expected to open in early 2024.