Simon acquires 50% of Jamestown, developer behind Ponce City Market

Details on the sale were not released, but the 50% interest will come from founding partners Christoph and Ute Kahl, who will continue to be Jamestown shareholders. Christoph Kahl will transition from day-to-day involvement as Jamestown’s chairman to become a member of a new Jamestown Board of Directors.

The partnership will not come with a leadership change at the top of Jamestown. CEO Matt Bronfman and President Michael Phillips will retain their roles and existing ownership.

As of June 30, Jamestown has more than $13 billion in assets under its management, the release said. Jamestown’s portfolio includes large mixed-use projects across the U.S., including Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. Jamestown was also the developer behind Chelsea Market in New York, which was sold to Google for $2.4 billion in 2018. Jamestown remains the market’s manager.

Simon and Jamestown have been rivals, particularly in Buckhead where Simon owns Lenox and Phipps and Jamestown acquired the mixed-use luxury shopping destination Buckhead Village District.

“We have been impressed with Jamestown’s combination of sector expertise, dedication to driving creative placemaking, and reputation in the fund management business,” Simon’s Chairman, CEO and President David Simon said in the release. “... Jamestown is well-positioned for future growth, and we are excited about the continued expansion of Simon’s investment platform.”