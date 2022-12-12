Ponce City Market developer reveals new details of luxury 55+ tower

Explore Ponce City Market owner to build second phase without tax break

Jamestown acquired the hulking former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue from the city of Atlanta a decade ago, turning it into Ponce City Market, a mix of apartments, shops, restaurants and offices popular with tech firms.

In that time, the Beltline, a 22-mile loop of trails, parks and future transit around the city core, has become a magnet for redevelopment, with Ponce City Market being the hub of the Eastside trail.

In addition to Signal House, Jamestown is building a 405-unit residential high-rise with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and 619 Ponce, a timber-framed office building.

Jamestown has previously said the Signal House project will include 16 apartments with subsidized rents reserved for people making 60% of the area median income (AMI), or about $52,000 for a family of four. That threshold of affordable housing, or an alternative of 15% of units at rents affordable for people making 80% AMI, are required under city zoning for the Beltline area.