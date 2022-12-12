ajc logo
Ponce City Market developer reveals new details of luxury 55+ tower

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

An app to schedule dinner reservations, a personal training session or to send someone to water the plants. A rooftop terrace for outdoor grilling that will feature community garden plots. Bike storage and flexible workspace with conferencing functions.

These are some of the amenities announced Monday for Signal House, a new luxury high rise for the 55-and-older set at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. The 21-story tower, which will hug the Atlanta Beltline and include some 3,300-square-feet of retail space fronting the trail, is part of a sweeping second phase of the Old Fourth Ward attraction.

Developer Jamestown said it plans to begin leasing he 162-unit rental community early next year, opening in the third quarter of the year.

“Continuing Ponce City Market’s legacy of innovation and neighborhood connectivity, Signal House will offer the 55+ community a unique social and urban living experience,” Jamestown President Michael Phillips said in a news release. “With direct connectivity to the Beltline and access to venues for gathering, plus health and wellness experiences, residents will find themselves in a lively, intown community.”

Jamestown said the property app will allow residents to book a suite of services, including housekeeping, dry cleaning and wellness services. The building will also feature a full-service concierge and lifestyle director, fitness center, clubhouse lounge and dining room with a full commercial kitchen.

Jamestown acquired the hulking former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue from the city of Atlanta a decade ago, turning it into Ponce City Market, a mix of apartments, shops, restaurants and offices popular with tech firms.

In that time, the Beltline, a 22-mile loop of trails, parks and future transit around the city core, has become a magnet for redevelopment, with Ponce City Market being the hub of the Eastside trail.

In addition to Signal House, Jamestown is building a 405-unit residential high-rise with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and 619 Ponce, a timber-framed office building.

Jamestown has previously said the Signal House project will include 16 apartments with subsidized rents reserved for people making 60% of the area median income (AMI), or about $52,000 for a family of four. That threshold of affordable housing, or an alternative of 15% of units at rents affordable for people making 80% AMI, are required under city zoning for the Beltline area.

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

