Ponce City Market developer breaks ground on second phase

Caption A rendering of 619 Ponce, a timber-framed office building, planned at Ponce City Market. Special to the AJC: Tiltpixel Credit: Special Credit: Special Caption A rendering of 619 Ponce, a timber-framed office building, planned at Ponce City Market. Special to the AJC: Tiltpixel Credit: Special Credit: Special

Jamestown acquired the hulking former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue from the city of Atlanta a decade ago. At the time, the building was known as City Hall East. Jamestown converted it into a thriving mix of apartments, shops, restaurants and offices popular with tech firms.

The Beltline is a 22-mile loop of trails, parks and future transit around the city core that’s become a magnet for redevelopment. Ponce City Market is the highest-profile project on the Beltline and helped kick off hundreds of millions of dollars in development on the Eastside Trail.

Caption January 27, 2022 Atlanta - Exterior of Ponce City Market from Beltline on Thursday, January 27, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Caption January 27, 2022 Atlanta - Exterior of Ponce City Market from Beltline on Thursday, January 27, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Twice in recent months Jamestown sought a 10-year tax abatement from the Development Authority of Fulton County. But each time the developer withdrew its request because of lack of support from the board. Critics blasted the tax break requests as would-be giveaways for one of the city’s most popular attractions, and said the idea flew in the face of how the Beltline was supposed be funded through new taxes from new development.

In February, after withdrawing its request for a smaller $5.4 million tax break, Jamestown said it would move forward with its plans to build a second phase without the incentive, though some details of the project would change.

But the project described in a news release Tuesday appeared to be substantially the same as earlier iterations.

In its news release, Jamestown said the buildings are designed with “sustainability and wellness” as their focus and will target net zero carbon operations.

Caption A rendering of the inside of a future timber-framed office building planned at Ponce City Market. Special to the AJC from Neoscape. Credit: Special Credit: Special Caption A rendering of the inside of a future timber-framed office building planned at Ponce City Market. Special to the AJC from Neoscape. Credit: Special Credit: Special

Jamestown said the project will include 16 apartments with subsidized rents reserved for people making 60% of the area median income, or about $52,000 for a family of four. That threshold of affordable housing, or an alternative of 15% of units at rents affordable for people making 80% AMI, are required under city zoning for the Beltline area.