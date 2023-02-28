Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise

The building will include 85,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space in addition to onsite daycare facilities, medical facilities, multiple outdoor spaces and other amenities.

It’s part of Ponce City Market’s phase two expansion plan, which also features additional retail space, a 21-story “hospitality living tower” with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older. Jamestown said all of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations.

Ponce City Market, a converted former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, has become a defining project along the Atlanta Beltline, helping spur hundreds of millions of dollars in development along the Eastside Trail.

Jamestown applied twice for a property tax break with the Development Authority of Fulton County for the expansion project, but withdrew the request following a lack of support.

The developer said 619 Ponce is expected to open in 2024.