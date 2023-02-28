X
Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise

Credit: Jamestown

Credit: Jamestown

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Developer said the four-story building is the first large project to solely use Georgia-grown timber

A new timber-framed office building at the center of Ponce City Market’s expansion plans is beginning construction, and the developer released a teaser to show how it will look.

Jamestown Properties, the developer of the popular mixed-use hub along the popular Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline, released a rendering Monday showcasing the four-story loft office building. The timber-framed building called 619 Ponce is the first Georgia project of this size to solely use the state’s timber supply chain, according to an accompanying news release.

Heavy timber construction goes back centuries, from churches to schools to warehouses and other commercial buildings. New forms of heavy timber commercial construction are more common in Europe than the U.S. The vast majority office buildings that dot skylines of Atlanta and other major U.S. cities are built with steel and concrete.

The building at 619 Ponce joins the T3 office building by Hines in Atlantic Station among the few new examples of heavy timber framed office buildings in metro Atlanta.

“619 Ponce will help redefine sustainable mass timber construction in the Southeast, providing developers and architects with a clear path forward for using local timber,” Michael Phillips, president of Jamestown, said in the release.

ExploreSimon acquires 50% of Jamestown, developer behind Ponce City Market

The building will include 85,000 square feet of office space and 25,000 square feet of retail space in addition to onsite daycare facilities, medical facilities, multiple outdoor spaces and other amenities.

It’s part of Ponce City Market’s phase two expansion plan, which also features additional retail space, a 21-story “hospitality living tower” with hotel-like services for short-term and extended stays, and a 163-unit apartment building called Signal House for residents 55 and older. Jamestown said all of the phase two buildings target net zero carbon operations.

Credit: special

Credit: special

Ponce City Market, a converted former Sears warehouse along Ponce de Leon Avenue in Old Fourth Ward, has become a defining project along the Atlanta Beltline, helping spur hundreds of millions of dollars in development along the Eastside Trail.

ExplorePortman’s development to update gritty Ponce strip begins to take form

Jamestown applied twice for a property tax break with the Development Authority of Fulton County for the expansion project, but withdrew the request following a lack of support.

The developer said 619 Ponce is expected to open in 2024.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

