Martz, Gloria

MARTZ (Krout), Gloria Mae



Gloria Mae (Krout) Martz entered eternal rest on April 7, 2024, at the age of 95.



She was the daughter of Cletus and Helen (Kauffman) Krout and the wife of Richard Curry Martz, who passed away in 1971. She is survived by her son, Gary Richard Martz of Columbus, Ohio, and his wife, Cathy; granddaughters, Chelsea Marie Churches, of Columbus, Ohio, and Paulina Marie Martz, of Boston, Massachusetts; and great-granddaughter, Chloe-Rose Irene Churches. She is also survived by her sister, Ruthanna Jean Krout. Her sister, Mary Ida DeMoss passed away in 2017.



She graduated from North York High School class of 1946 and thereafter from Thompson Business School. She was employed as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel's office on North Duke Street. She later pursued her dream and joined the airline industry through training in Kansas City, Missouri. She was employed by Eastern Airlines in Cleveland, Ohio, as a radio operator in the early 1950s. As the airline industry progressed, her job was taken over directly by the FAA, and she transferred over to the Customer Service Department, where she worked in Cleveland and Atlanta, Georgia, for over 32 years. She returned to York in 2012 to be a help and support to her beloved sister, Ruthanna. She rejoined Quickel Lutheran Church in York and was active in various service programs.



There will be a memorial service celebrating the life of Gloria on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Quickel Lutheran Church, 60 E. Canal Rd., York, PA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quickel Lutheran Church in her memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.



