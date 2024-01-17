Lynn, Jerome

LYNN, Dr. Jerome Worth "Jerry"



Jerome Worth Lynn, Jr., DDS, 86, of Atlanta died on January 13, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.



Jerry was born in Atlanta, GA on November 24, 1937 to the late Jerome Worth Lynn, Sr. and Leasel Doss Lynn. Jerry went to E. Rivers Elementary School, R.L. Hope Elementary School, and graduated from Northside High School in 1955.



In September 1955, Jerry entered Emory University in Atlanta and joined Kappa Alpha Order. After only three years at Emory, Jerry was accepted to the Emory University School of Dentistry graduating in June 1962 with the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery.



Dr. Lynn practiced dentistry with his father before establishing his own practice in 1964. He was a dedicated dentist, devoted to his many patients.



Jerry married the love of his life, Nancy Smith Coppedge, on October 21, 1961, at St. Martin in the Fields in Atlanta, GA.



Jerry was a man of many talents and interests including restoring Hudson automobiles, woodworking, making jewelry, refurbishing clocks, boating, hunting and fishing. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling jokes.



Jerry was a member of The Rotary Club of Atlanta, Piedmont Driving Club, Homosassa Fishing Club, and Mere Point Yacht Club.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 62 years; his son, Jerome Worth Lynn, III (Becca); his daughter, Barbara Lynn Dulin; and his grandchildren, Worth Lynn, Mercer Lynn, Broughton Dulin, and John Dulin.



Dr. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Jenny Lynn Westfall.



The family would like to thank his loving caregivers, Kathy Lewis, Naketa Jackson, Wanda Jackson, Diane Waugh, Dr. Brooks Lide, and the compassionate care team at Symphonia Hospice.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests considering a donation to a charity of your choice.



