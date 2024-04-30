Obituaries

Higgins, Michael

HIGGINS, Michael W.

Michael W. Higgins, 69, passed from this life to the next on April 24, 2024, in Austin, Texas.

Michael was born on June 30, 1954 in Orange, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Livingston High School, Penn State University and Columbia University Law School. Michael spent his adult life in Atlanta, Georgia, where he founded Higgins & Dubner, a general practice law firm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joan and James Higgins. He is survived by his older brothers, James, Robert, and Brian Higgins; his sisters, Sheila and Kathleen; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

To know Michael was to know his endless curiosity, his boundless intellect and his love of history. He was deeply committed to the civil and legal integrity of America.

Services will be at 1:00 PM, on Friday, May 3, at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive, Austin, Texas.

"I am the resurrection, and the life: He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." John 11:25

