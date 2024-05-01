BARRETT, Frechia Pierce



Frechia Pierce Barrett, age 84, passed away April 27, 2024. Frechia was born February 13, 1940, in Atlanta's old Crawford Long Hospital to Martha Craft and Fred Dorsey Pierce. She attended elementary and part of her high school years in Auburn, Alabama, moving to Decatur, Georgia, in 1957 to attend Druid Hills High. After graduation, she attended the University of Georgia, pledging Delta Delta Delta. Frechia married the love of her life, Frank T. Barrett, Jr., in 1960 and spent 14 years as a stay-at-home mom for her two sons, Pierce and Paul. In 1974, she entered Georgia State University to pursue a degree in education, receiving Bachelors, Masters, and Specialists degrees and graduating summa. She was tapped for Kappa Delta Epsilon education sorority and the Golden Key Honor Society. After graduation, she began her teaching career in Dekalb County School System at Woodridge Elementary. She loved her 5th and 6th grade students with many of them staying in touch throughout her later years. She also taught English night classes at Dekalb College (now Georgia State University) and retired after 30 years of teaching. Frechia was a long-time member of North Decatur United Methodist Church, where she had met and married her husband, Frank. She was active in the Reynolds Greene Sunday School Class, the Lamplighters Circle and the Choir. She served in numerous positions and committees wherever needed in her church. After retirement, Frechia became active in the Dekalb Medical Auxiliary, serving in the nursery and outpatient center. She became a member of the Board of Management, serving in many positions including President which led to active participation in the State Auxiliary as Georgia's President and then on the American Hospital Association's Committee of Volunteers. Frechia adored her grandchildren, Maya and Mac, and volunteered every Friday in her grandchildren's school library as long as they attended. She enjoyed shelving books and chatting with the students as she helped them find books, and she loved having lunch with Maya and Mac. She became active in the DeKalb Symphony, joining the board of directors. She felt strongly about volunteering, telling her two boys and all her students: "Your responsibility in life is to leave this world a better place than you found it." She cherished her family, church, and the friends she had made over the years. She was a voracious reader, always wanting to share her "finds" with others. She loved to travel, especially to exotic locales. Frechia always hoped she left her world "a tad improved" with more love and care spread around. Frechia's parents, Madge and Fred Pierce; her sister, Eugenia Williams; and son, Pierce Barrett predeceased her. She is survived by her husband, Frank Barrett; her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Tonni Barrett; her grandchildren, Maya Barrett and McLain Barrett; her sister, Catherine and Keny Haynes; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please, donations can be made to the DeKalb Medical Foundation or North Decatur United Methodist Church. A funeral service to celebrate Frechia's life will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 1 PM. The family will begin to accept friends for visitation at 12 PM. Committal will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com