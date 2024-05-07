Johnson, H. Doyle

JOHNSON, Dr. H. Doyle



Dr. H. Doyle Johnson, a beloved husband and Marietta veterinarian, passed away on May 4, 2024, at the age of 87. He was born on October 25, 1936, in Marietta, Georgia, to loving parents, Harold and Ruth Johnson.



Dr. Doyle's journey was marked by unwavering dedication to small animal medicine. He pursed his DVM at the University of Georgia, where he applied his medical skills for both pets and owners. He opened Johnson Animal Clinic 1966 and served all of Cobb County for almost 50 years. He also served in the Air Force Veterinary Corps protecting our country. He enjoyed golf for many years.



He is survived by three sons and spouses, Billy and Chris Johnson, Phil and Tina Johnson, and Tom and Crystal Johnson.



He has five grandchildren, Nathan, Lindsay, Jordan, Casey, and Raleigh. He has two great-grandchildren named Grey and Maddox. He is also survived by three stepchildren and spouses, Kevin and Kim Smelser, David Smelser, and Judy Smelser. He has six step-grandchildren, Andrew, Bradley, Jacob, Jarod, Ben, and Luke. He was predeceased by Sarah Alley Johnson, loving first wife; and Alma Smelser Johnson, loving second wife; and his brother, Lanier Johnson.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2024 and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service. The graveside committal service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery following the funeral service.



