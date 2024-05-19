Obituaries

Anderson, Susan

ANDERSON, Susan

Susan Diane Anderson passed away on August 23 , 2023. She was born on August 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Phillip Anderson and Georgia (Woods) Anderson. She briefly attended Temple University and graduated from Spelman College in Atlanta, GA, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre in 1976. While in school, she hosted a jazz/gospel show at WCLK radio and was a member of the AKA Sorority. She also worked as a news reporter for WGST radio. In pursuit of her passion for the arts, music and theater, she moved to West Coast in 1978 were she furthered her education at UCLA, earning a Master's Degree of Fine Arts in Film and Television in 1997 and a Master's Degree at San Francisco State University in Broadcast Communication in 1999.

Upon moving to the Bay Area, she worked as a producer and news director of KTVU-TV news for several years. In her spare time, she freelanced as an actor and director for several productions at TheatreWorks, New Shakespeare Company in San Francisco, and Black Repertory. She also provided costume designs for numerous stage productions and owned a vintage and costume clothing business in downtown Oakland. Her artistic talents and versatility were also displayed in the countless award-winning play and screen writings, which she composed over the years. Susan retired from the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center in 2018. A celebration of her life and scattering of her remains at sea will be held on May 25, 2024 on the San Francisco Bay.

