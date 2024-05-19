BENSON, Marvin



Marvin Richard Benson passed away on May 13, 2024, at his home in Sandy Springs, GA, after a brief illness. He was 94 years old.



Marvin was born on September 7, 1929, in Columbus, GA, to Homer Stanley Benson, Sr. and Lou Ellen (Bragg) Benson. He attended St. Elmo Grammar School and Columbus High School before moving to Thomaston, GA, where he attended R.E. Lee Institute. He spent his senior year in Sylvester, GA, graduating from Sylvester High School.



Following high school, Marvin attended Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, GA. After receiving his Associate's degree, he worked for the International Harvester Company in Atlanta for a year before continuing his studies at the University of Georgia in Athens. While at UGA, Marvin was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and the Demosthenian Literary Society. He graduated from UGA in 1951 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.



Marvin joined the Army Security Agency in August of 1951 during the Korean Conflict. He studied Russian at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA, for two years and was then stationed in Germany for the remainder of his time in the service. He was honorably discharged in August of 1954.



In December of 1954, Marvin began a long career at Trust Company of Georgia (now Truist) that lasted until November of 1992, when he retired from his role as Senior Vice President in the Trust Department. During his time at TCG, Marvin managed trusts and settled estates for many of Atlanta's most prominent families. He also found time to earn a Bachelor of Laws degree at Atlanta Law School and complete the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking program at Rutgers University.



Marvin married Mildred Helen Ross in Atlanta, GA, on August 1, 1959. They were soon blessed with two daughters and, eventually, five grandchildren. The extended family enjoyed many happy holidays with Marvin and Mildred at their home in Buckhead and, later, Dunwoody. They also enjoyed many fun and relaxing beach vacations at their condo on St. Simons Island.



Marvin was a joy to all who knew him. He was known for his keen intellect; his dry wit; and his calm, welcoming manner. He was a true Southern gentleman, always radiating warmth and good humor.



Marvin is survived by his daughters, Susan Rogan (Tim) and Laura Ruckman (Dan); as well as his grandchildren, Andrew Rogan, Ian Rogan, Erin Rogan and Alex Ross. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred; his sister, Betty Shepard; his brother, Homer Stanley Benson, Jr.; and his grandson, Benson Ross.



The family wishes to thank Home Helpers Home Care – especially Amelia, Keera, Kim, Thelma, and Veronica; Longleaf Hospice – especially Lexee, Kimberly, and Ty'isha; and the entire staff of Somerby Sandy Springs for their steadfast love and support in Marvin's final years.



The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 23, from 1 to 3 PM, at the North Woods Pavilion of the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, the March of Dimes, or the American Heart Association.



