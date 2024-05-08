Hewett, Cheryl

HEWETT (Caggiano), Cheryl Marie



Cheryl Marie Hewett (nee Caggiano) passed away on April 22, 2024, at the age of 77, in Fayetteville, GA. Cheryl was born on August 2, 1946, in Augusta, GA.



She is survived by her husband, Epps Hewett; her son, John Hewett; her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Brian (Jennifer) Eig; and her beloved grandchildren, Bella Eig and Foster Eig.



A ceremony to honor and celebrate Cheryl's life will be held at the 240 Glynn Street event center in Fayetteville, GA, on May 11, 2024 from 11 AM until 2 PM. We will be sharing memories about Cheryl and enjoying some of her favorite foods.



