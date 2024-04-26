Comerford, James

COMERFORD, Sr., James Dower



June 6, 1959 - April 21, 2024



James Dower Comerford, lawyer, entrepreneur, and encyclopedic political expert, passed away April 21, 2024, after a six-year battle with cancer. He was a devoted family man, a loyal friend, and a grand and unsinkable spirit unlike any on earth. Jim was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on June 6, 1959, where at age 7 he experienced the sudden death of his father, Neil Dexter Comerford Jr. Jim's mother, Margaret, soon moved them to Atlanta, where Jim grew up. She later married physician Mark Lindsey, who considered Jim a son and whom Jim affectionately called Doc.



In Atlanta, Jim attended Marist High School, where he excelled at academics, was President of the Student Council and developed his lifelong Catholic faith. He attended the University of Virginia and graduated in 1981. He majored in History and Government and thrived under the tutelage of Boots Mead, Irby Cauthen, and a close friend for the rest of his life, political analyst Larry Sabato. At UVA, Jim was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, elected to Student Council, and a regular of the black-tie Friday Club.



After earning his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1984, Jim began his legal career with a small Marietta law firm and went on to practice in some of the Southeast's leading firms, specializing in government affairs. He would eventually go out on his own, creating a group of successful investment partnerships and business ventures.



Jim loved being the father of three children and encouraging their successes at Blessed Trinity, Marist, Oglethorpe University, Mercer University Atlanta, Auburn University and Georgia Institute of Technology.



Jim stayed close to UVA throughout his adult life. He was an early supporter and long-serving board member of Sabato's nationally renowned Center for Politics. Jim continually donated his prized collection of political memorabilia to the Center, which will be naming its new library in his honor. Jim also served on the Atlanta selection board for the Jefferson Scholars Foundation, UVA's most prestigious scholarship.



Jim served on the Economic Development of Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was a part of the overall effort eventually leading to its incorporation for Sandy Springs as its own city. After his cancer diagnoses in 2018, Jim agreed to serve as President of the Huntcliff HOA in Sandy Springs.



Jim is survived by Camilla Corrigan Comerford; his wife of 36 years; his son, James "Jimmy" Dower Comerford Jr. of Atlanta; son, Joseph "Joey" Corrigan Comerford (Meredith) of Atlanta; daughter, Margaret "Margeaux" Eileen Comerford of Seattle; and granddaughter, Abigail Genevieve.



A funeral Mass celebrating Jim's life will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King at 10 AM on April 29, 2024. The family will receive visitors following the service in Kenny Hall. Afterwards, the interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Center for Politics (centerforpolitics.org) or the Cathedral of Christ the King (cathedralctk.com).





