KORB, James Edward "Jim"



James Edward "Jim" Korb, aged 69, passed away after an 11-month-long battle with cancer, along with Alzheimer's, on May 2, 2024, at his home in Freeport, Florida.



He was born on July 6, 1954, in Southwest Atlanta, Georgia, to Harry Jerome Korb and Ann Elizabeth Bowen. He was one of five rambunctious boys; tales of their antics are numerous and legendary. He remained in Atlanta most his life but a year ago relocated to Florida with his wife of 24 years (and high school sweetheart), Connie.



Hardworking, strong, kind and happy were common threads in how he was described by all who knew and loved him. His smile and laugh could be seen and heard across a room. He was truly the "toughest nice guy."



Jim excelled at anything he was determined to, most notably boxing and cofounding a successful electrical contracting business, MacLean-Riggins, in 1980.



His boxing career included more than 200 fights and numerous Golden Gloves tournament wins in the 1970s. He went on to work 472 bouts as a referee. At MacLean-Riggins, his work ethic and loyal relationships made him one of the most trusted names in Atlanta electrical subcontracting. He retired in 2020 after an impressive 41-year business partnership with Richard Ripley, and the company continues now with their sons.



He loved riding motorcycles with his son, wife and friends. The North Georgia mountains were among his favorite places to ride, and he built his dream log home in Jasper in 2012. A highlight of his international travels with Connie was mission work in Kenya, where they gifted a well to a community that touched their hearts. He truly had a big heart, and an extraordinary love for children. His grandchildren brought him some of the greatest joy in his life.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Gary Thomas (2017) and John Fitzgerald (1964 at birth). He is survived by his wife, Connie Dempsey Korb; son, James Patrick Korb; daughter, Elisabeth Korb Larson; stepdaughters, Tiffany Hancock Keever and Michelle Hancock Smith; along with their spouses and his many grandchildren. His surviving family also includes his brothers, Daniel Jerome Korb, Lawrence Joseph Korb and Patrick Joseph Korb; along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Please join to honor Jim's life at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., in Tucker) on Friday, May 10, 2 PM. Visitations are 12-2 PM that day, and 4-8 PM Thursday, May 9.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim's honor to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org and click donate) or American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com