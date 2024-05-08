Nation & World News

Prince Harry celebrates Invictus Games in London but won't see his father, King Charles III

Prince Harry has arrived in London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but he won't see his father on this visit
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, waves during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday May 7, 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won’t see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, waves during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, on Oct. 22, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday May 7, 2024 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won’t see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick, File)
35 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won't see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said.

King Charles III, who returned to his official duties last week after being sidelined for three months with cancer, is too busy to meet up with his youngest son, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s ... commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a statement said.

Harry, who has a strained relationship with his family, rushed to London in February for a very brief visit after his father was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

Harry, 39, has seen his father infrequently since the prince quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California with his wife, Meghan, citing what they said were unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. He has since detailed his rocky relationship with his family in TV interviews, a documentary and a memoir, "Spare."

Shortly after his last quick trip to London, Harry told “Good Morning America" that he thought his father's illness could help bring his family closer.

Harry was in London for events commemorating the tournament he founded for wounded troops and veterans.

___

Find more of AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/royalty

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mary Mac’s Tea Room to reopen in Midtown Atlanta after roof collapse

Credit: John Spink

Kemp signs new voter challenge and election security laws

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Trump trial: Stormy Daniels testifies in graphic detail at Trump hush money trial

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Youth arrested after Dunwoody High student collapses at school, dies

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Youth arrested after Dunwoody High student collapses at school, dies

$1 billion film studio campus in rural Fulton County fizzles out
The Latest
Chinese leader Xi visits the French Pyrenees in a personal gesture by Macron
5m ago
Police investigating shooting outside Drake's mansion that left security guard wounded
11m ago
Brown, White lead Celtics' 3-point onslaught, powering Boston to 120-95 Game 1 win over...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s first Black grad welcomes granddaughter to its alumni club
Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days