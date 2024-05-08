Prince Harry celebrates Invictus Games in London but won't see his father, King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but won't see his father during the visit, a spokesperson said.

King Charles III, who returned to his official duties last week after being sidelined for three months with cancer, is too busy to meet up with his youngest son, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s ... commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a statement said.