BreakingNews
A raised fist, a march among the protests of Biden’s Morehouse speech
Nation & World News

Child is among 3 dead after Amtrak train hits a pickup truck in upstate New York

A young boy is among three people dead after an Amtrak train hit a pickup truck in upstate New York
48 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A child was among the three victims killed when a passenger train hit a pickup truck, officials said.

The northbound Amtrak train hit a Dodge truck Friday evening in North Tonawanda, New York, a small town along the Niagara River between Niagara Falls and Buffalo, police said.

The victims included a 6-year-old boy, a 66-year-old woman, and a 69-year-old man, North Tonawanda Police Department Captain Daryl Truty said in a statement posted on Saturday. The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning.

None of the Amtrak crew or its 21 passengers were injured in the crash, Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said in a statement. The train was on its way from New York City to Niagara Falls when the accident happened.

The pickup was so severely damaged that heavy equipment was required to reach the victims, the North Tonawanda firefighter's union said in a statement. All three victims died at the scene.

Further details, including the location of the vehicle at the time of the crash, were not released.

Local television and print media citing eyewitnesses reported that the pickup had become trapped between railroad gates at a rail crossing. The reports from WIVB and The Buffalo News say there was a disabled vehicle and police vehicles near the crossing before the crash.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with the North Tonawanda police and mayoral officials.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Biden delivers high-stakes commencement address at Morehouse College49m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A raised fist, a march among the protests of Biden’s Morehouse speech
1h ago

Credit: David Aaro / David.Aaro@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man accused of shooting KSU student facing murder charge
16m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new encampment at Drexel University
9m ago
Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous...
13m ago
Biden tells Morehouse graduates that he hears their voices of protest over the war in...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Spelman College

Look back at Georgia’s top 2024 college commencement photos
OPINION
Let’s seize this moment: It’s time to reimagine Downtown Atlanta
UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes