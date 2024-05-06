Nation & World News

Premier League referee to wear camera to offer insight into demands of being a match official

The referee for the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on Monday will wear a camera on his head for a program that will be broadcast later this year to offer an insight into the demands of being a match official
Referee checks VAR for penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

24 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The referee for Monday’s Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will wear a camera on his head for a program that will be broadcast later this year offering an insight into the demands of being a match official.

The league said the head-mounted device — or “RefCam” as it is being called — worn by Jarred Gillett at Selhurst Park will be integrated into the referee’s usual communications system.

The technology is being used on a one-off basis, the league said, as part of filming for a short program promoting match officials. The footage will not be broadcast live.

“Fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a program ... aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League,” the competition said.

