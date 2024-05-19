Nation & World News

Dominicans to vote in general elections with eyes on crisis in neighboring Haiti

Voters in the Dominican Republic will take to the polls Sunday in general elections likely to reinforce the government’s crackdown on its shared border with crisis-stricken Haiti
Haitians cross the border into Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. As violence and political turmoil grip neighboring Haiti, the Dominican Republic will hold elections Sunday that have been defined by calls for more crackdowns on migrants and finishing a border wall dividing the countries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Haitians cross the border into Dajabon, Dominican Republic, Friday, May 17, 2024. As violence and political turmoil grip neighboring Haiti, the Dominican Republic will hold elections Sunday that have been defined by calls for more crackdowns on migrants and finishing a border wall dividing the countries. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By MARTÍN ADAMES ALCÁNTARA – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Voters in the Dominican Republic will take to the polls Sunday in general elections likely to reinforce the government's crackdown on its shared border with Haiti and the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the violence-stricken nation.

Leading the presidential race is President Luis Abinader, who is seeking reelection as one of the most popular leaders in the Americas. If he tops 50% of the vote he will win another term without proceeding to a second round of voting.

Trailing behind him are President Leonel Fernández and mayor Abel Martínez. Dominicans will also vote in legislative elections.

Abinader's anti-corruption agenda and push to grow the Dominican Republic's economy has resonated with many of the 8 million voters in the Caribbean nation. Much of his popularity, however, has been fueled by the government's harsh crackdown on Haitians and the border the Dominican Republic shares with its crisis-stricken neighbor.

“This migratory problem worries me, because we're seeing a massive migration from our neighbor and it feels like it's out of control,” said Perla Concepción, a 29-year-old secretary, adding that migration was her main concern as she takes to the polls.

The Dominican Republic has long taken a hardline stance with Haitian migrants, but such policies have ramped up since Haiti entered a free fall following the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. As gangs have terrorized Haitians, the Dominican government has built a Trump-like border wall along its 250-mile (400-kilometer) border. He has also repeatedly urged the United Nations to send an international force to Haiti, saying such action “cannot wait any longer.”

The government has also rejected calls to build refugee camps for those fleeing the violence and carried out mass deportations of 175,000 Haitians just last year, according to government figures. While the policy is popular among voters, it has provoked sharp criticisms from human rights organizations which call the policy racist and a violation of international law.

"These collective expulsions are a clear violation of the Dominican Republic’s international obligations and put the lives and rights of these people at risk. Forced returns to Haiti must end,” Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, wrote in an April report.

