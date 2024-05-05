Nation & World News

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is available for Game 7 with Bruins after sitting last 2 games

Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews is available for their Game 7 matchup with the Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) and Morgan Rielly (44) react after Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scored an empty-net goal during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) and Morgan Rielly (44) react after Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scored an empty-net goal during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
20 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews is available for their Game 7 matchup with the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Matthews missed the last two games while dealing with an unspecified illness and had just four shots combined in Games 3 and 4. He had the Game 2 winner for the Maples Leafs, who are tied with Boston 3-3 in the first-round series.

Matthews scored 69 goals during the season.

Toronto also announced that goalie Joseph Woll will not play in Game 7 due to an injury sustained in Game 6.

Ilya Samsonov will get the nod between the pipes in his place. Samsonov started the first four games of the series when Toronto fell into a 3-1 hole and was outscored 12-6. He was pulled by coach Sheldon Keefe in the second period of Game 4 after he surrendered three goals on just 17 shots.

Woll started Games 5 and 6, yielding only two goals.

The Maple Leafs are meeting the rival Bruins in the first round of the playoffs for the third time in seven years. The Bruins won the previous two showdowns.

Toronto enters 12-14 all-time in Game 7s. Boston is 15-15.

The Maple Leafs outscored the Bruins 4-2 in wins in Games 5 and 6.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

Protesters gather near Georgia State University campus against GILEE42m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital
2h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The possibility of rain doesn’t deter Shaky Knees fans on day two

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The possibility of rain doesn’t deter Shaky Knees fans on day two

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress
The Latest

Credit: AP

Taylor Pendrith leads Byron Nelson as one of several seeking first PGA Tour victory
9m ago
Jury foreperson in New Hampshire youth center abuse trial 'devasted' that award could be...
11m ago
Biden and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on issues in 2024's rare contest between two...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Keep a lookout: Atlanta-based group has two horses in today's Kentucky Derby
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants