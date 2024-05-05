Hometown champion Pantoja unanimously outpoints Erceg at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro

The 28-year-old Ercerg, defeated David Dvořák and Alessandro Costa and Mattew Schnell to challenge Pantoja.

In the co-main event, one of Brazil’s former world champions, Jose Aldo, returned to the octagon after 21 months and toppedAmerican Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision.

Aldo, who lost to Merab Dvalishvili in his previous fight, dominated the fight and took care of Martinez, who has won six in a row.

Also on the main card, Brazilians Caio Borralho knocked out Paul Craig in the second round, and Michel Pereira won by submission against Igor Potieria in the first round. Also, American Anthony Smith defeated local fighter Vitor Petrino by submission in the first round.

___

