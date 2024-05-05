Nation & World News

Edwards scores 43 points, Reid erupts in 4th to help Timberwolves beat Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1

Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 43 points, Naz Reid had 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1 of the second-round series Saturday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after hitting a basket in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after hitting a basket in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 43 points, Naz Reid had 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1 of the second-round series Saturday night.

Edwards was unstoppable in the first half, scoring 25 points, and Reid took over in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points despite dealing with foul trouble.

Game 2 is Monday night in Denver.

Three days after undergoing knee surgery, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was on the bench in the second row, next to the scorer’s table and behind assistant coach Micah Nori, who did the instructing, roaming and switching.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Denver, but also had seven turnovers. Jamal Murray scored 17 points after being held scoreless in the first half.

Tied at 84, the Timberwolves went on an 18-7 run to break it open. Reid had 10 straight points for the Timberwolves at one point during the pivotal stretch.

Last year, the Wolves were a tough first-round opponent for Denver despite being without Reid (broken wrist) and Jaden McDaniels (broken hand) and with Karl-Anthony Towns coming off a severe calf strain that had cost him 52 games. This time, not a single Timberwolves player was listed on the injury report.

Aside from being healthier, the Timberwolves were much better thanks to the dramatic improvement in Edwards' game, Denver coach Michael Malone suggested.

“There's no weaknesses in his game,” Malone said. "And it's going to be a hell of a challenge trying to slow him down."

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, loses control of the ball while driving to the basket between Minnesota Timberwolves centers Rudy Gobert, left, and Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, center, looks on from the bench in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after not getting a call as Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, looks on in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards looks on during a break in play in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns gestures to the bench as a timeout is called in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, third from left, drives to the basket as, from left, Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson, center Nikola Jokic and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defend in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, fights for control of the ball with Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, front right, in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, goes up for a basket over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defends in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone directs his team in the first half of an Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Protesters gather near Georgia State campus against GILEE police training group2h ago

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress
The Latest
Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby by a nose in the closest 3-horse photo finish since...
18m ago
Hundreds rescued from flooding in Texas as waters continue rising in Houston
28m ago
25 arrested at University of Virginia after police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters
52m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants