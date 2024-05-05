Edwards scores 43 points, Reid erupts in 4th to help Timberwolves beat Nuggets 106-99 in Game 1

Three days after undergoing knee surgery, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was on the bench in the second row, next to the scorer’s table and behind assistant coach Micah Nori, who did the instructing, roaming and switching.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Denver, but also had seven turnovers. Jamal Murray scored 17 points after being held scoreless in the first half.

Tied at 84, the Timberwolves went on an 18-7 run to break it open. Reid had 10 straight points for the Timberwolves at one point during the pivotal stretch.

Last year, the Wolves were a tough first-round opponent for Denver despite being without Reid (broken wrist) and Jaden McDaniels (broken hand) and with Karl-Anthony Towns coming off a severe calf strain that had cost him 52 games. This time, not a single Timberwolves player was listed on the injury report.

Aside from being healthier, the Timberwolves were much better thanks to the dramatic improvement in Edwards' game, Denver coach Michael Malone suggested.

“There's no weaknesses in his game,” Malone said. "And it's going to be a hell of a challenge trying to slow him down."

