David Pastrnak scores in overtime to lift Bruins to Game 7 win over rival Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) sets up to score on Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) sets up to score on Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on a feed from Hampus Lindholm 1:54 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to clinch their first-round series and advance in the NHL playoffs.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 30 saves and Lindholm had the tying goal in regulation to help the Bruins avoid losing their second straight first-round series after holding a 3-1 lead. They have now defeated the rival Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs three times in the last seven years.

Boston will meet the Florida Panthers, who upset the Bruins in seven games in the first round last year and spoiled a season in which they posted records for the most wins and points in a season in NHL history. Game 1 is set for Monday night in Florida. The Panthers have been resting since Tuesday, when they eliminated Tampa Bay in five games.

William Nylander scored and Auston Matthews had an assist in his return from a two-game absence for the Maple Leafs, who are now 0-6 in Game 7s since the 2013 conference quarterfinals. They are 0-4 on the road in those games – all in Boston. Matthews missed Games 5 and 6 with an undisclosed ailment.

Ilya Samsonov started in goal for the first time since Game 4 and finished with 29 saves. James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau also had assists.

Samsonov got the nod in place of Joseph Woll, who was ruled out prior to the game for what the team said was an injury he sustained in Game 6.

Samsonov allowed 12 goals over the first four games. Woll stepped in and gave up just two in Toronto’s Game 5 and 6 victories.

It was redemption for Pastrnak, who entered the night with two goals and two assists through the first six games

The Maple Leafs broke the scoring drought at 9:01 of the third period when Matthews corralled a loose puck that was mishandled by Tyler Bertuzzi in the zone and flipped it to a cutting Nylander, who beat Swayman for his third goal of the series.

But the Bruins responded just over a minute later when Lindholm muscled in a ricochet in front of the net to tie it back up at 1-all.

The Bruins had plenty of good luck charms inside TD Garden for Game 7.

Retired captain Patrice Bergeron waved the Bruins’ flag prior to the game. Celtics star Jayson Tatum and coach Joe Mazzulla were also in attendance and shown on the video screen, drawing a loud ovation.

The extra energy in the building found its way to the ice.

The Bruins were on the attack early on, holding an 11-8 edge through the opening 20 minutes after being outshot 23-3 during the first period over Games 5 and 6.

Boston Bruins' Hampus Lindholm (27) celebrates his goal with Justin Brazeau (55) and Trent Frederic (11) behind Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) scores against Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) as Bruins' James van Riemsdyk (21) defends during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) celebrates his goal with Auston Matthews (34) and Tyler Bertuzzi (59) during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a glove save behind Toronto Maple Leafs' David Kampf (64) as Hampus Lindholm (27) defends against Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Dewar (24) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) looks to get a shot on Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Former Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron (37) waves a flag in the stands before Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit, right, checks Boston Bruins' John Beecher (19) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Jake McCabe (22) battles Boston Bruins' James van Riemsdyk (21) for the puck during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov (35) reaches for the puck as Max Domi (11) defends against Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin (46) defends against Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) in front of Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Parker Wotherspoon, left, battles Toronto Maple Leafs' Pontus Holmberg during the first period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) collides with Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) blocks a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs' Connor Dewar (24) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

