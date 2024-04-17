BreakingNews
Supreme Court makes it easier to sue for job discrimination over forced transfers
Nation & World News

An NPR editor who wrote a critical essay on the company has resigned after being suspended

A National Public Radio editor who wrote a critical essay saying that his company had become intolerant of all but liberal views has resigned
FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. A National Public Radio editor who wrote an essay criticizing his employer for promoting liberal reviews resigned on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a day after it was revealed that he had been suspended. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April 15, 2013, in Washington. A National Public Radio editor who wrote an essay criticizing his employer for promoting liberal reviews resigned on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a day after it was revealed that he had been suspended. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By DAVID BAUDER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Public Radio editor who wrote an essay criticizing his employer for promoting liberal views resigned on Wednesday, a day after it was revealed that he had been suspended.

Uri Berliner, a senior editor on NPR's business desk, posted his resignation letter on X, formerly Twitter.

NPR would not comment on the resignation. Its head of public relations said the organization does not comment on individual personnel matters.

While Berliner said that he wishes NPR to thrive and do important journalism, he wrote that "I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm" problems that he discussed in his essay.

Katherine Maher, a former tech executive appointed in January as NPR's chief executive, has been criticized by conservative activists for social media messages that disparaged former President Donald Trump. The messages predated her hiring at NPR.

Berliner, who wrote his essay for the online Free Press site, had been suspended without pay for five days for violating the company's policy that it must approve work done for outside organizations, NPR reported on Tuesday.

___

David Bauder writes about media for The Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder

Editors' Picks

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

OPINION
TORPY: How gun owners accidentally spur crime

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Lawsuit alleges Obamacare plan-switching scheme targeted low-income consumers
1h ago

Credit: Cooper Carry

‘Museum of the future’ could come to downtown Atlanta
36m ago

Credit: Cooper Carry

‘Museum of the future’ could come to downtown Atlanta
36m ago

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta police to discuss training center opposition after latest arson
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

House’s Ukraine, Israel aid package moving ahead as Speaker Johnson fights to keep his...
9m ago
Sweden's parliament passes a law to make it easier for young people to legally change...
13m ago
Disneyland performers file petition to form labor union
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

You’ve got mail. So where is it?
To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...