Georgia Supreme Court overturns attorney’s road rage murder conviction
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

A 14-year-old boy has been killed and four others have been injured by a man wielding a sword who attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb
By SYLVIA HUI – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.

A 36-year-old man was subdued with a stun gun and arrested on suspicion of murder in a residential area near Hainault subway station, police said. The violence wasn't being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.”

Police said that the 14-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries. Two police officers were hospitalized for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured.

Chief Supt. Stuart Bell described the incident as “truly horrific.”

“I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling,” he said outside the homes in east London where the attack happened.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called early Tuesday to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in a residential street and people being stabbed.

Witness videos broadcast on British media showed a man in a yellow hoodie holding a long sword or knife walking near houses in the area. One video showed police officers yelling “Drop the sword” and “Lock your doors!” as they chased the suspect, who was seen climbing over fences and into people's gardens.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said police don't believe there was a threat to the wider community.

“We are not looking for more suspects,″ he said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the incident was “shocking," adding: “Such violence has no place on our streets.”

King Charles III said his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the young victim, and he saluted the courage of emergency workers, Buckingham Palace said.

Transport for London said that Hainault station was closed because of a police investigation in the area.

