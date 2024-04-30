BreakingNews
2 men are charged with cutting down famous 150-year-old tree near Hadrian's Wall in England

Prosecutors in England say two men have been charged with cutting down the popular 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall
FILE - A general view of the stars above Sycamore Gap prior to the Perseid Meteor Shower above Hadrian's Wall near Bardon Mill, England, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015. Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage for cutting down a popular 150-year-old tree next to Hadrian's Wall and featured in a Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves,” prosecutors said Monday April 29, 2024. Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were also charged with damaging the wall that was built in AD 122 by Emperor Hadrian to to guard the north-west frontier of the Roman Empire. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Two men have been charged with cutting down the popular 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian's Wall last year in northern England, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, were charged with causing criminal damage and damaging the wall built in A.D. 122 by Emperor Hadrian to guard the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire.

They were ordered to appear in Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15.

The sycamore's majestic canopy between two hills made it a popular subject for landscape photographers. It became a destination after being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves."

The nighttime felling last fall caused outrage as police tried to figure out what inspired such an act of vandalism.

