BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia My Voter Page restored after election day outage
Nation & World News

Wembanyama becomes 1st NBA rookie to make first-team All-Defense

Victor Wembanyama’s latest accolade was like none other
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, watches videos with local children before receiving his 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, center, watches videos with local children before receiving his 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama's latest accolade was like none other.

The San Antonio center has become the first player in NBA history to make the league's All-Defensive first team as a rookie. The league announced the teams on Tuesday, and Wembanyama appeared on 98 of the 99 ballots cast.

Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert of Minnesota headlined the team and was the only unanimous selection. He was joined on the first team by Wembanyama, Miami's Bam Adebayo, New Orleans' Herb Jones and the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis.

“Coming into this league, obviously he had high expectations because he's 7-3 and shooting step-back 3s. I think a lot of people paid attention more to that than what he actually did on the defensive end,” Adebayo said of Wembanyama. “So, for him to get first-team, first come around, it's obviously a great accolade for him.”

The second-team All-Defense picks were Chicago's Alex Caruso, Orlando's Jalen Suggs, Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and Boston teammates Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.

It was Gobert's seventh All-Defense pick, all of them as a member of the first team. Davis is now a five-time All-Defense player, and a three-time first-team selection. Adebayo made All-Defense for the fifth time, and his first as a member of the first team. Jones made the team for the first time.

“I feel it's a long time coming, obviously," Adebayo said of his first first-team nod. “Just staying in this moment, enjoying it, blessed to be able to be one of the ones selected.”

Wembanyama is now the sixth rookie in NBA history to make the All-Defensive Team — with the other five all earning second-team nods in their first seasons. Those five were San Antonio's Tim Duncan in 1998, the Spurs' David Robinson in 1990, Washington’s Manute Bol (1986), Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon (1985) and Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1970).

The All-NBA team will be revealed Wednesday. If Wembanyama makes that team, he would be the first rookie to earn that distinction since Duncan did 26 years ago.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

FILE - San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Wembanyama has been named NBA Rookie of the Year after a record-setting season. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, left, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) reach for the ball during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 29, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators
1h ago

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Biden to fill vacancy on Atlanta’s federal trial court

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Biden to fill vacancy on Atlanta’s federal trial court

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s inspector general says city leaders are obstructing investigations
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN food agency warns that the new US sea route for Gaza aid may fail unless conditions...
7m ago
UN halts all food distribution in Rafah after running out of supplies in the southern...
7m ago
Matthew Perry's death under investigation over ketamine level found in actor's blood
9m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station