Lightning trade with Predators to bring veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Nashville Predators traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay less than two years after acquiring the veteran defenseman, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

The Predators also are sending the Lightning a fourth-round pick in the NHL draft in June. Nashville traded for the two-time Stanley Cup champion in July 2023, helping Tampa Bay clear much-needed cap space.

Nashville receives Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in 2025 and seventh-round pick in June.