Lightning trade with Predators to bring veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay

The Nashville Predators have traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay less than two years after acquiring the veteran defenseman
Credit: AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Nashville Predators traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay less than two years after acquiring the veteran defenseman, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced Tuesday.

The Predators also are sending the Lightning a fourth-round pick in the NHL draft in June. Nashville traded for the two-time Stanley Cup champion in July 2023, helping Tampa Bay clear much-needed cap space.

Nashville receives Tampa Bay’s second-round selection in 2025 and seventh-round pick in June.

McDonagh played 145 games for Nashville. The Predators missed the playoffs in McDonagh's first season with them, and they lost in the first round in six games to Vancouver this postseason.

McDonagh, who turns 35 on June 13, played in 74 games this season with a plus-19 rating. He had one assist and a minus-1 rating in the playoff series with the Canucks.

Tampa Bay lasted just five games in its opening round series against Florida, the second straight season the Lightning didn't get past the first round after playing in three straight Stanley Cup Finals.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

