X

McDonald’s introduces new breakfast items to all-day menu

Credit: McDonald's USA

Credit: McDonald's USA

News | 1 hour ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
New items will be added to menu later this month

One of the most popular spots for a quick breakfast is offering busy folks working through the pandemic a few more reasons to stroll through the drive-thru.

McDonald’s will soon add a number of bakery items to its menu that appeal to those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth during breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time. The three new items, Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll, will be available to customers on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at locations nationwide. Each of the items will be available throughout the day.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” Linda VanGosen, vice president, brand and menu strategy, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

A brief history of McDonald's. McDonald's was founded by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald in California in 1940. Ray Kroc discovered the restaurant in 1954 and franchised it. In 1961, Kroc bought the rights to the McDonald’s brother's company for $2.7 million. The Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. The Egg McMuffin was added to the national menu in 1975. Chicken McNuggets were introduced to all U.S. restaurants in 1983. In 1984, Ray Kroc died, having worked for the company until his passing. The company has over 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries

Each item has a different rich-baked taste to offer. The classic Apple Fritter is baked with cinnamon and apples, fried and drizzled with a glaze icing. The Blueberry Muffin is a “crave worthy soft and fluffy” muffin baked with real blueberries and topped with streusel crumbs. Lastly, the Cinnamon Roll has layers of cinnamon, buttery, flaky pastry dough and, of course, cream cheese icing.

Though the items are new, breakfast has been a part of the McDonald’s experience for nearly 50 years, with the ubiquitous fast-food chain introducing the beloved Egg McMuffin in 1971. The breakfast menu evolved over the years with morning fare such as the breakfast burrito coming along in the early 1990s and McGriddles first introduced in 2003. Now, with these new items, McDonald’s said it will add to both its dessert and breakfast menu with social distancing in mind, giving visitors the option to enjoy via carryout, drive-thru and delivery.

With the company closing hundreds of locations since the coronavirus outbreak, McDonald’s faces the challenging economic uncertainty that dozens of other food industry giants endured during the last seven months.

Despite that, the popular restaurant chain has introduced a number of new options, including ones involving celebrities. Last month, a partnership with rapper Travis Scott brought about the Travis Scott Meal, marketed as the musician’s “favorite meal,” which sold out quickly last month. Now the restaurant has a new meal option advertised as the J Balvin Meal, which includes a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal, done in partnership with the reggaeton artist, will begin being offered Nov. 1.

The three new baked good treats will be available Oct. 28 at participating locations.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.