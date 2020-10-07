McDonald’s introduces new breakfast items to all-day menu

One of the most popular spots for a quick breakfast is offering busy folks working through the pandemic a few more reasons to stroll through the drive-thru.
McDonald’s will soon add a number of bakery items to its menu that appeal to those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth during breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time. The three new items, Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll, will be available to customers on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at locations nationwide. Each of the items will be available throughout the day.
“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” Linda VanGosen, vice president, brand and menu strategy, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”
Each item has a different rich-baked taste to offer. The classic Apple Fritter is baked with cinnamon and apples, fried and drizzled with a glaze icing. The Blueberry Muffin is a “crave worthy soft and fluffy” muffin baked with real blueberries and topped with streusel crumbs. Lastly, the Cinnamon Roll has layers of cinnamon, buttery, flaky pastry dough and, of course, cream cheese icing.
Though the items are new, breakfast has been a part of the McDonald’s experience for nearly 50 years, with the ubiquitous fast-food chain introducing the beloved Egg McMuffin in 1971. The breakfast menu evolved over the years with morning fare such as the breakfast burrito coming along in the early 1990s and McGriddles first introduced in 2003. Now, with these new items, McDonald’s said it will add to both its dessert and breakfast menu with social distancing in mind, giving visitors the option to enjoy via carryout, drive-thru and delivery.
With the company closing hundreds of locations since the coronavirus outbreak, McDonald’s faces the challenging economic uncertainty that dozens of other food industry giants endured during the last seven months.
Despite that, the popular restaurant chain has introduced a number of new options, including ones involving celebrities. Last month, a partnership with rapper Travis Scott brought about the Travis Scott Meal, marketed as the musician’s “favorite meal,” which sold out quickly last month. Now the restaurant has a new meal option advertised as the J Balvin Meal, which includes a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal, done in partnership with the reggaeton artist, will begin being offered Nov. 1.
The three new baked good treats will be available Oct. 28 at participating locations.