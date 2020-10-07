McDonald’s introduces new breakfast items to all-day menu

Though the items are new, breakfast has been a part of the McDonald’s experience for nearly 50 years, with the ubiquitous fast-food chain introducing the beloved Egg McMuffin in 1971. The breakfast menu evolved over the years with morning fare such as the breakfast burrito coming along in the early 1990s and McGriddles first introduced in 2003. Now, with these new items, McDonald’s said it will add to both its dessert and breakfast menu with social distancing in mind, giving visitors the option to enjoy via carryout, drive-thru and delivery.

With the company closing hundreds of locations since the coronavirus outbreak, McDonald’s faces the challenging economic uncertainty that dozens of other food industry giants endured during the last seven months.

Despite that, the popular restaurant chain has introduced a number of new options, including ones involving celebrities. Last month, a partnership with rapper Travis Scott brought about the Travis Scott Meal, marketed as the musician’s “favorite meal,” which sold out quickly last month. Now the restaurant has a new meal option advertised as the J Balvin Meal, which includes a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal, done in partnership with the reggaeton artist, will begin being offered Nov. 1.

The three new baked good treats will be available Oct. 28 at participating locations.