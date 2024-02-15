News

LIVE: Supreme Court weighs when doctors can provide emergency abortions in states with bans

Live audio as arguments in an abortion case from Idaho on whether a federal law requiring emergency medical treatment pre-empts a strict state abortion law.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Supreme Court will consider when doctors can provide emergency abortions in states with bans

» What’s EMTALA, the patient protection law at the center of Supreme Court abortion arguments?

» Biden blames Trump for Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, says women nationwide face health crisis

