LIVE: Supreme Court hearing on homelessness case, challenging outdoor sleeping bans

The U.S. Supreme Courts that is hearing arguments in an Oregon case on whether banning homeless people from sleeping outside when shelter space is lacking amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. The case is considered the most significant to come before the high court in decades on homelessness, which is reaching record levels in the United States.

